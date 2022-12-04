Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$84.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$85.63.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,649,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,606,355.40. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.88, for a total value of C$2,022,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,138,484.68. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.30, for a total value of C$356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,649,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,606,355.40. Insiders sold a total of 246,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,643,621 in the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.