WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.90 per share, with a total value of $11,066,182.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after acquiring an additional 99,517 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 79.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.89. 244,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

