West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $244.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day moving average of $282.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

