Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,767 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.32% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 422,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

