Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,626 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.42. 2,565,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,139. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.