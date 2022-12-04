Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Price Target Cut to C$0.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WLDPF opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a fifty-two week low of 0.06 and a fifty-two week high of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.14.

About Wildpack Beverage

(Get Rating)

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in can filling and decorating business. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging; and private label services, as well as warehousing services. It also engages in the sourcing and brokering of aluminum cans, can ends, cartons, trays, and tertiary packaging.

