WINkLink (WIN) Hits Market Cap of $86.67 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009028 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $18,639,233.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

