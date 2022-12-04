Wise (LON:WISE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 640 ($7.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Wise Price Performance

Shares of WISE stock opened at GBX 657.80 ($7.87) on Wednesday. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 794 ($9.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 654.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 505.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,926.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Wise

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.02), for a total value of £216,048.20 ($258,461.78).

(Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

See Also

