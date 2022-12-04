WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.23 million and approximately $2.01 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.53 or 0.01735808 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030118 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00039249 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.08 or 0.01750880 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04392276 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

