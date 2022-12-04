Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.19 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and approximately $28,700.52 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,451,653,068 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32164763 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $69,285.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

