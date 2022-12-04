Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.41 billion and $1.12 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.053841 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $754,543.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

