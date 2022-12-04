Yatra Online, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth about $3,122,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth $1,988,000. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 680,966 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Yatra Online by 13.3% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,920,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 225,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 10.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,207,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

