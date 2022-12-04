Yatra Online, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Yatra Online Price Performance
Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
See Also
