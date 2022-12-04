Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Raised by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 3.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $171,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.68. 1,586,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

