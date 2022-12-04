Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-$1.530 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $128.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

