10,096 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

D stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. 23,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.