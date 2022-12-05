10,215 Shares in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Performance

IPVA opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

