10,215 Shares in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Performance
IPVA opened at $8.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.17.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterPrivate II Acquisition (IPVA)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.