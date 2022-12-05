1,103,562 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,103,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,952,000. JOYY comprises approximately 1.2% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 1.42% of JOYY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors grew its position in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in JOYY by 753.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 196,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 173,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 223,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 161,228 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

YY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.91. 16,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.57. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

