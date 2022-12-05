11,091 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 3.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $492.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

