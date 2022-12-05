1,140,416 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Purchased by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,140,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,894,000. JinkoSolar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 2.33% of JinkoSolar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 83.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of JKS opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.21 and a beta of 0.66. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

