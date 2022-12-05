20,000,000 Shares in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Bought by SB Global Advisers Ltd

SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,400,000. Symbotic accounts for 10.4% of SB Global Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SB Global Advisers Ltd owned 48.73% of Symbotic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at about $8,067,000.

SYM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

