23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 5.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.27 and last traded at 3.28. 14,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,526,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 5.60.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

23andMe Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.