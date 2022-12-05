32,300 Shares in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Purchased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Insider Transactions at Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,734,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,186,838.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

