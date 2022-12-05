32,994 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMB opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

