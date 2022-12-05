35,600 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Grupo Santander cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,955. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $35.05.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

