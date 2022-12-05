3,633 Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

