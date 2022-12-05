394,066 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by JAT Capital Mgmt LP

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 394,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,000. Trade Desk makes up 4.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.08% of Trade Desk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after buying an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.1 %

Trade Desk Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.27. 31,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

