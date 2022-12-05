50,000 Shares in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $3,864,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTL opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.