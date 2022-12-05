55,593 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,000. Bill.com accounts for approximately 3.2% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One01 Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $121.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.76. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $269.48.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,226,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,898,042. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

