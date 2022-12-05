71,520 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Rush Island Management LP

Rush Island Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.5% of Rush Island Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

EXPE stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

