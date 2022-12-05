852,700 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 852,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCLE. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,824,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 66.7% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 916,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 366,996 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 49.7% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,713. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.