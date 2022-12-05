AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 9.0% in November

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

AAR Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AIR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.05. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,987. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. AAR has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $429,201.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,660.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,894 shares of company stock worth $4,347,572 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

