Aave (AAVE) One Day Volume Tops $55.92 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $65.44 or 0.00379672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $922.20 million and $55.92 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aave has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.41 or 0.05867031 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00506028 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.98 or 0.30512315 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

