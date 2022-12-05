Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 4.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $74,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.32. 45,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,995. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.