ABCMETA (META) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $82.48 million and approximately $25,407.61 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,282.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00041282 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00242986 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00086446 USD and is down -11.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $31,232.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.