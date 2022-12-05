ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

