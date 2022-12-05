Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.14

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $78.27 million and $3.05 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.14158034 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,270,263.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

