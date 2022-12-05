Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 109,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

