Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
