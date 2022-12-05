Ace Cash (ACEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,937.65

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $85.01 million and approximately $1,937.65 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ace Cash has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00507130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,237.33 or 0.30578747 BTC.

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.4436428 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,398.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

