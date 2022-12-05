Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79. 1,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 413,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $248,618.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,112.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $248,618.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 514,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,759,112.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

