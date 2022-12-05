ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Up 4.2%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 4,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 922,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

ACM Research Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ACM Research by 17.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 65,150 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

