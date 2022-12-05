Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRO. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter worth $25,143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,255. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

