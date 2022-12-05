Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

ARBG stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Aequi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aequi Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBG. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 67.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 272,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 109,521 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 75.3% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 133,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 159.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aequi Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 990,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.