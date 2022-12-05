AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after buying an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $73,121,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,102,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,851,000 after buying an additional 1,290,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

AER traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 745,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,583. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.03. AerCap has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. AerCap’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

