AG.L’s (AG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AG.L from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 610 ($7.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
AG.L Stock Performance
AG.L Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.