Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agiliti Stock Up 14.5 %

AGTI stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $271.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on AGTI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,272,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 415,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.