AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.92).

AJ Bell Price Performance

LON AJB traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 385.24 ($4.61). The stock had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,336. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.07 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.55.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

About AJ Bell

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 4.59 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

