AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 327.50 ($3.92).
AJ Bell Price Performance
LON AJB traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 385.24 ($4.61). The stock had a trading volume of 411,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,336. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.07 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.55.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.