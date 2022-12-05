Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 1,206 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,178. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after acquiring an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

