Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.43.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ARE opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.