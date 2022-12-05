Algorand (ALGO) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $60.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00080787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060361 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00025864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,543,462 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,153,036 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.