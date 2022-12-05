Algorand (ALGO) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $60.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00080787 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00060361 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000408 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010151 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00025864 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001386 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005469 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000128 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,344,543,462 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,153,036 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
