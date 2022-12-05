Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is Zebra Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Alkermes makes up 2.4% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,069,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,606,000 after buying an additional 98,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,322,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,561,000 after buying an additional 454,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after buying an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.